Stetson pays visit to Lamar

Stetson (1-2) vs. Lamar (1-2)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Lamar look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Lamar lost 75-66 to Georgia Tech on Monday, while Stetson came up short in an 80-65 game at Miami on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Sophomores Josh Smith and Chase Johnston have led the Hatters. Smith has averaged 14.3 points and seven rebounds while Johnston has recorded 14 points and 2.7 steals per game. The Cardinals have been led by Jordyn Adams and Kasen Harrison. Adams has averaged 14 points while Harrison has put up 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Smith has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all WAC teams. The Cardinals have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

