Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount past UALR 82-63

Sports
Associated Press18

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana had 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Arkansas-Little Rock 82-63 on Wednesday night.

Eli Scott had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (2-1) as did Cam Shelton.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (3-1). Nikola Maric added 15 points.

