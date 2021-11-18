ODOT Provides County Commissioners with Updates on I-70 and other Local Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- You’ve heard the saying, there are only two things certain in life: death and taxes. In Muskingum County, constantly changing road conditions on I-70 qualifies as a recent amendment to that list.

Today, the County Commissioners and Mayor of Zanesville -Don Mason- met with ODOT in one of their bi-weekly Zoom meetings. One of the main topics of conversation today was updates on the various off and on-ramps to I-70 through Zanesville.

“They did let us know that the I-70 west bound off-ramp to Underwood is estimated to reopen in early December. There have been some electrical issues I guess with that. There will be some night work that will be continued to be done on I-70 east bound, and there are going to be periods of time where east of 7th street, the 7th street exit will be closed for a week -but then reopen. Then 6th street will be closed and reopened. And then there will be a time where 6th and 7th street will be closed for a period of several days, but that won’t be until next spring,” Mollie Crooks, President of the Muskingum County Commissioners stated.

Another topic of discussion was additional signage across Zanesville roads, especially an intersection at a crossroads -quite literally.

“One area they will be working on signage is on one span of the Y-Bridge to alert traffic -especially our obviously truck traffic- to the lower height of the railroad bridge. So there will be some signage for a truck detour route that will be posted, and an overhead detection system that they’re also planning to implement to give people a heads up. Because obviously once you get so far it’s kind of late to turn around. So that’s to give truck traffic an opportunity to know to take a detour around that,” Crooks said.

To access the most recent information and updates on the I-70 construction process or other road projects here in Muskingum County, you can go to ODOT’s website.