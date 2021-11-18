No. 23 UConn squares off against Binghamton

Binghamton (1-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (3-0)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UConn hosts Binghamton in an early season matchup. Binghamton came up short in an 85-77 overtime game at Columbia in its last outing. UConn is coming off a 93-40 win in Storrs over Long Island-Brooklyn in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: UConn’s Adama Sanogo has averaged 17 points and 6.7 rebounds while R.J. Cole has put up 13.3 points and five assists. For the Bearcats, John McGriff has averaged 14.3 points and five rebounds while Kellen Amos has put up 13.3 points.MIGHTY MCGRIFF: McGriff has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UConn has scored 93.7 points per game and allowed 47.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: UConn has held opposing teams to 47.3 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com