NCAA Women’s Division I Soccer Tournament

Alabama 1, Clemson 0

Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0

Florida St. 3, South Alabama 0

Virginia 6, High Point 0

Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0

Penn St. 3, Monmouth 1

Virginia Tech 3, Ohio St. 1

Princeton 2, Vermont 0

Duke 1, Old Dominion 0

Samford 2, Auburn 0

Wisconsin 2, Butler 1

Arkansas 5, Northwestern St. 1

TCU 8, Prairie View 0

Saint Louis 2, Mississippi 1

UC Irvine 1, UCLA 0

Georgetown 6, Central Conn. 0

St. John’s 1, Brown 0, OT

Hofstra 3, Providence 0

South Carolina 1, North Carolina 0

Pepperdine 7, South Dakota St. 1

Milwaukee 1, Xavier 0

Southern Cal 6, Grand Canyon 0

Santa Clara 1, Stanford 0

Purdue 1, Loyola Chicago 0

BYU 6, New Mexico 0

Washington St. 3, Montana 0

Rutgers 2, Bucknell 0

Wake Forest 3, Harvard 0

NC State 2, South Florida 0

Notre Dame 4, SIU-Edwardsville 0

SMU 2, Texas 0

Memphis 3, LSU 0

BYU 4, Alabama 1

Virginia 2, Milwaukee 0

Florida St. vs. SMU, 5 p.m.

NC State vs. Pepperdine, 2 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Washington St., 2 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Princeton, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Duke vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Samford, 4 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Santa Clara, 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. UC Irvine, 1:30 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

Florida St.-SMU winner vs. NC State-Pepperdine winner, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Washington St. winner vs. Wake Forest-Michigan winner, 1 p.m.

Arkansas-Virginia Tech winner vs. Purdue-Notre Dame winner, 5:30 p.m.

TCU-Princeton winner vs. Saint Louis-Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Duke-Memphis winner vs. Brown-Samford winner, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Santa Clara winner vs. Wisconsin-UC Irvine winner, TBD

South Carolina-Hofstra winner vs. Penn St.-Southern Cal winner, 3 p.m.

BYU vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.

TBD

Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.