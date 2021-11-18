NC A&T plays Wake Forest

NC A&T (0-3) vs. Wake Forest (3-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest squares off against NC A&T in an early season matchup. Wake Forest knocked off Charleston Southern by 36 points at home on Wednesday, while NC A&T came up short in a 56-54 game at South Florida on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: NC A&T’s Tyler Maye, Kameron Langley and David Beatty have collectively scored 56 percent of all Aggies points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Watson has connected on 25 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: NC A&T has scored 53.7 points per game and allowed 58.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Wake Forest is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 86.3 points per game.

___

___

