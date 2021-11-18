Mallette scores 17 to carry Pepperdine over UC Davis 72-67

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette registered 17 points as Pepperdine narrowly beat UC Davis 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Jan Zidek had 13 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (2-2). Mike Mitchell Jr. also scored 13 points. Jade’ Smith had 11 points and six rebounds.

Elijah Pepper had 18 points for the Aggies (2-1). Christian Anigwe also scored 18 points with eight rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 10 points.

