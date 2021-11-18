I-70 Lane restrictions slated for Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that I-70 will be restricted to one lane between the area of Norwich and Airport Road on the following dates and time for vertical extension repairs. Motorists may experience delays.

Friday, November 19 – I-70 EB near Norwich from 7:00am to 5:00pm, I-70 WB & EB just east of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm

Monday, November 22 – I-70 WB & EB just east of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm

Tuesday, November 23 – I-70 WB & EB just west of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm

All outlined work is weather permitting.