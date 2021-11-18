I-70 Lane restrictions slated for Muskingum County

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle60

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that I-70 will be restricted to one lane between the area of Norwich and Airport Road on the following dates and time for vertical extension repairs. Motorists may experience delays.

  • Friday, November 19 – I-70 EB near Norwich from 7:00am to 5:00pm, I-70 WB & EB just east of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Monday, November 22 – I-70 WB & EB just east of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Tuesday, November 23 – I-70 WB & EB just west of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm

 All outlined work is weather permitting.

