I-70 Lane restrictions slated for Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that I-70 will be restricted to one lane between the area of Norwich and Airport Road on the following dates and time for vertical extension repairs. Motorists may experience delays.
- Friday, November 19 – I-70 EB near Norwich from 7:00am to 5:00pm, I-70 WB & EB just east of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Monday, November 22 – I-70 WB & EB just east of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Tuesday, November 23 – I-70 WB & EB just west of Airport Road from 8:00am to 2:00pm
All outlined work is weather permitting.
