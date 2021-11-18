Cone leads N. Arizona over CS Bakersfield 74-64

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cone had 18 points as Northern Arizona beat Cal State Bakersfield 74-64 on Thursday night.

Keith Haymon had 11 points for Northern Arizona (2-2). Nik Mains added 11 points. Ezekiel Richards had 10 points.

Shaun Williams had 16 points for the Roadrunners (1-2). Justin Edler-Davis added 14 points.

Justin McCall, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup led the Roadrunners, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

