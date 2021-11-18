Bryant faces BCU in Daytona Beach

Sports
Associated Press38

Bryant (1-2) vs. Bethune-Cookman (0-3)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant is set to take on Bethune-Cookman in a postseason game at the Ocean Center. Bethune-Cookman lost 86-55 to Utah in its most recent game, while Bryant fell 93-70 against Clemson in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Bryant’s Luis Hurtado Jr., Hall Elisias and Adham Eleeda have collectively scored 21 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Pride has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Bethune-Cookman’s Joe French has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 6 of 19 over the last three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Bryant offense has averaged 77.6 possessions per game, the 23rd-most in Division I. Bethune-Cookman has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 291st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Steelers, Chargers each looking to bounce back Sunday night

Associated Press

No. 23 SDSU looks to stay on track for MWC championship game

Associated Press

Hamilton: F1 ‘duty bound’ to raise awareness of human rights

Associated Press