Brewer scores 25 to carry FIU over Ball St. 73-60

Sports
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tevin Brewer had a career-high 25 points as Florida International beat Ball State 73-60 on Thursday night.

Brewer made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Denver Jones had 14 points for Florida International (2-1). Clevon Brown added nine rebounds.

Basheer Jihad had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-2). Miryne Thomas added 10 points.

