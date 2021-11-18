Big Brothers Big Sisters Buckeye Pep Rally is Officially Sold Out

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBSZ) organization will be having their Buckeye Pep Rally tomorrow and they are official all sold out of the event and auction tickets.

The Buckeye Pep Rally will be held in person this year and all proceeds will go towards the programs and mentorship provided by Big Brother Big Sister and they are so excited about the fundraiser being such a success this year.

“We have a full house. Our tables are sold out, our reverse raffle tickets are sold out and we have just received an amazing response from our community and we couldn’t be more thankful to be able to have it this year and for all the over whelming support we got so far. So we hope to have a really successful event,” Katie Mainini, Executive Director at BBBSZ stated.

There has been a lot of time and effort put into the fundraiser. The Head DJ of K-Sound Entertainment, Kurtus Nichols gives insight on his seven year experience.

“When I first became the DJ and MC for the Buckeye Pep Rally, it was awesome. I remember the first time I was here to see everybody welcome me into Big Brothers Big Sisters staff and share their ideas, and let me develop with them ways to raise funds for a very special cause to my heart, which is the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and what it stands for,” Nichols said

The Buckeye Pep Rally will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. tomorrow at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds Veterans Building. Mainini explained how there will be a live auction that’s broken into four quarters and includes 23 cash prizes along with the reverse auction.