Updated on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. AM Rain Showers Likely. PM Spotty Shower. Breezy & Colder. High 47°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Colder & Frosty. Low 26°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. High 41°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy Thursday, with showers likely this morning, giving way to a spotty chance for showers this afternoon. It will be breezy and chilly otherwise, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s today. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 to 30 mph this morning, but will begin to taper off this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy tonight, with cold and frosty conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 20s. A near-total lunar eclipse will occur tonight across the US. SE Ohio will be okay for viewing, but some clouds will be with us. The peak of the eclipse will be at 4:03 AM EST. This is when the moon takes on a reddish hue and things get their darkest!

As we wrap up the work week, we will see partly cloudy skies across the region, along with chilly temperatures. Highs will only top off around 40 Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we will begin on a dry and brighter start. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon. More clouds and rain return to the region Sunday, along with highs around 50.

Colder air moves for the start of the new work week, changing rain to a rain/snow mix across the region on Monday. Temperatures will drop to around 40 for highs on Monday. Colder air will continue to filter in for the day on Tuesday, as highs only warm into the mid to upper 30s. A few snow showers will be possible on Tuesday as well.

Have a Great Thursday!

