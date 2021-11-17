Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington 36, Normal University 34

Brooks Academy 57, Julian 11

Christopher 55, Murphysboro 16

Crystal Lake South 46, Streamwood 14

Greenville 40, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 29

Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Westminster Christian 7

Kelly 40, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 7

Lincoln Way West 80, Moline 65

New Trier 54, Gurnee Warren 26

Niles West 28, Antioch 25

Orangeville 43, East Dubuque 34

Piasa Southwestern 50, North Greene 15

Rock Island Alleman 30, Pleasant Plains 28

South Beloit 46, Alden-Hebron 41

Mundelein Tournament=

Carmel 68, Highland Park 25

Ridgewood Tournament=

Northside Prep 52, Woodlands Academy 17

RW-Ridgewood Tournament=

Rockridge 41, Monmouth United 19

Somonauk Tournament=

Newark 43, Plano 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/