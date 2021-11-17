Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington 36, Normal University 34
Brooks Academy 57, Julian 11
Christopher 55, Murphysboro 16
Crystal Lake South 46, Streamwood 14
Greenville 40, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 29
Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Westminster Christian 7
Kelly 40, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 7
Lincoln Way West 80, Moline 65
New Trier 54, Gurnee Warren 26
Niles West 28, Antioch 25
Orangeville 43, East Dubuque 34
Piasa Southwestern 50, North Greene 15
Rock Island Alleman 30, Pleasant Plains 28
South Beloit 46, Alden-Hebron 41
Mundelein Tournament=
Carmel 68, Highland Park 25
Ridgewood Tournament=
Northside Prep 52, Woodlands Academy 17
RW-Ridgewood Tournament=
Rockridge 41, Monmouth United 19
Somonauk Tournament=
Newark 43, Plano 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/