Texas Tech clears Shannon to return after rules review

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has cleared junior Terrence Shannon Jr. to return to play for the Red Raiders after the standout forward was held out of their first three games during a review of eligibility rules.

The school said Wednesday that all questions related to Shannon going through the NBA draft process last summer had been resolved. No specifics were disclosed.

Shannon, a preseason All-Big 12 pick by the league coaches, will be available to play when the Red Raiders (3-0) have their next game Saturday against Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, Texas.

School officials said before the season opener last week that Shannon, who did not hire an agent as he explored his NBA options, was being withheld from competition “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure all NCAA rules were followed.

The 6-foot-6 Shannon averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. He was Tech’s top returning scorer.

