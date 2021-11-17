Status of Seattle’s Chris Carson remains uncertain

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The status of the Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson remains uncertain, with coach Pete Carroll saying the bruising back has not made the “positive progress” the team was hoping.

Carson returned to practice last week in a limited capacity after missing the previous four games with a neck ailment that popped up following the Week 4 victory over San Francisco. Carson was not added to the active roster ahead of last Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

Carroll said Carson would not practice Wednesday as the Seahawks began preparations for Sunday’s game against Arizona. Asked if Carson had suffered a setback, Carroll sounded ominous.

“What I would say is he didn’t make the positive progress that we would have hoped. We’re still working with him. I don’t have a good update for you,” Carroll said. “Just have to wait a couple more days and we’ll have more.”

Carson’s neck issue hasn’t been explained by the Seahawks, though Carroll said it’s something the team has known about and that has flared up in the past. This instance is the most significant impact it’s had on Carson’s ability to play.

Carson was averaging 4.3 yards per carry but had yet to have a breakout game through the first four weeks. His best performance came in the season opener against Indianapolis when he rushed for 91 yards and also caught three passes.

Since Carson’s injury, Seattle has had mixed results on the ground. Alex Collins has carried the majority of the load while also dealing with hip and groin issues. He posted Seattle’s first 100-yard rushing game since 2019 in a loss to Pittsburgh, but the overall impact of the run game — combined with Russell Wilson being out due to injury — has been lacking.

Last week against Green Bay, the Seahawks ran the ball just 11 times for a measly 43 yards. Collins had 10 carries and Travis Homer had one. Deejay Dallas played only on special teams and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny never saw the field.

Carroll said he would like to see more options used in the hopes of getting the run game started.

“I’m anxious to see us mix our guys a little bit more and more runs will allow us to do that. Alex had 10 carries in the game. That’s not enough to really get a guy working,” Carroll said. “(Travis) Homer has got some style to him. Deejay does a nice job in a number of areas and we need Rashaad to come to life. This is an important time for Rashaad to help us.”

NOTES: Carroll said LT Duane Brown (hip) was able to go through a walkthrough Wednesday, although he didn’t practice. Brown is typically one of the veterans who takes Wednesdays off. Carroll said it would be day-to-day but he was encouraged about Brown’s chances of playing against Arizona. … DB Ryan Neal was cleared from concussion protocol and took part in practice Wednesday.

