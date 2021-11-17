Muskingum Women’s Basketball Stay Hot

It wasn’t going to be as easy Wednesday night as Wittenberg came to New Concord to face the Muskingum women’s basketball team, but the Muskies expected that and prevailed at the end. Muskingum defeated Wittenberg 76-72 to advance their record to 4-0. Wittenberg kept it close the entire game and lead 30-28 at halftime, and offensively outplayed Muskingum overall with four out of five starters scoring in double digits. Muskingum forward Abby Jones lead the offensive stat line for the Muskies in the first half with seven points, and finished the game with seventeen points.

Two of the five starters for Muskingum had double digit scoring totals, with Milayna Williams finishing with sixteen points. Wittenberg’s Jade Simpson lead both teams in rebounds with eighteen. Next up, Muskingum travels to Oberlin Tuesday, November, 23rd at 7:00pm.