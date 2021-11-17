Muskingum County Early Head Start Program Delivers Meals to the Head Start Families

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- The Muskingum County Head Start and Early Head Start held their Annual Feast event today at the Coburn Church that provided meals to all early head start families.

Approximately, 500 meals will be delivered throughout Muskingum County today and tomorrow, which took up to three head start busses and two vans, says Stephanie Bratton, Parent and Family Community Engagement Manager at the Muskingum County Early Head Start.

“It’s a traditional event that we do every year. Typically, all of our head start families would come to us here at Coburn Church and we would set it up for them, however, this year we thought for safety reasons let’s go to them and provide them with the meal and all of the activities we would provide here instead,” Bratton stated.

The meal consists of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, a piece of cake, a water and dressing. Bratton says the food was bought through the Early Head Start Program.

“Our families love it. I love seeing the smiles on the smile on their face and the gratitude that we get from our families. We are delivering some educational bags that has all kinds of goodies and they’re cinch sacked so there’s all kinds of learning activities,” Bratton said. “We do ask the families to take pictures and then they will send them to us and we’ll share them on social media so we can see all the fun that they are having at home with the activities.”

For more information on upcoming events with the Early Head Starts Program, please visit their Facebook page at Muskingum County Head Start.