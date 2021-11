Hornets beat Wizards 97-87 for 4th straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 97-87 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points for Charlotte, which ended Washington’s five-game winning steak after ended stopped Golden State’s run at seven Sunday.

LaMelo Ball added 11 points and 14 assists, Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen McDaniels also scored 11 points.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points, Daniel Gafford added 20, and Montrezl Harrell had 15.

After tying it at 63 with 3:52 left in the third period, Charlotte had a 10-2 run to close the quarter. Oubre scored seven points during the run.

TIP-INS:

Wizards: Gafford shot 5 for 5 for 10 points in the first quarter. … With Washington behind 81-71 in the third, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope appeared to lose track of the shot clock. He took a long drive into the lane and failed to attempt a shot before the violation buzzer.

Hornets: Charlotte’s season-high, four-game winning streak began after a five-game losing skid.

UP NEXT:

Wizards: At Miami on Friday night.

Hornets: Host Indiana on Friday night.