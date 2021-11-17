Henry, Roberts lead Bradley over Missouri S&T 92-66

Sports
Associated Press19

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Bradley players in double figures as the Braves romped past Missouri S&T 92-66 on Tuesday night. Terry Roberts added 15 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons chipped in 13, Ville Tahvanainen scored 10 and Jayson Kent had 10. Roberts also had six assists.

Julien Smith had 17 points for the Miners. Dylan Singleton added 14 points. Alex Strating had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jets score 3 in 2nd period, beat Oilers 5-2

Associated Press

Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press

Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Paul Quinn 85-68

Associated Press