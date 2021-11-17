Community Pancake Day Being Held By South Zanesville FD and Working Wonder Women at Secrest Auditorium

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Community Pancake Day is finally here and there are many residents that are lined up at the Secrest Auditorium for pancakes and sausages.

This years the event was hosted by the South Zanesville Fire Department along with the help from the Working Wonder Women, a group made up of six non-profit organizations that are lead by women.

Russell Taylor, Chief at South Zanesville FD said Community Pancake Day has served about 1,000 people already this morning and is hoping for a successful day.

“It has it’s times. It’s a little faster. There was like 150 people at 6:00 o’clock this morning, but all in all, it’s going pretty good.”

Anthony Adornetto, a Community Pancake Day volunteer, shares how his father would always bring him to Pancake Day since he was about 5-years-old and how it’s a great feeling to be now volunteer, and help the non-profit organizations grow.

“I want to say how excited I am just as a citizen of Muskingum County that we’re still carrying on this tradition. I’m sorry to hear that Sertoma wasn’t able to continue it, but I was very excited to hear that like I said South Zanesville and all the other non-profits that are involved. It’s a benefit to the whole community. We’ve seen so many people come through, given extra donates as they come through and I just feel it’s a great testament to the community as a whole.”

Chief Taylor added they also have a raffle going on for a 65′ inch TV to where residents can buy three entry tickets for $10. The Community Pancake Day will go on until 7:00 p.m. today so there is still time to enjoy some pancakes and sausage.