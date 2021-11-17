Command Center reports 6 deaths and 296 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle129

ZANESVILLE, Ohio—The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 66-year-old, a 42-year-old, a 53-year-old, a 49-year-old, and a
71-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; an 82-year-old who died with COVID-19
infection.


The Command Center also reported 296 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 22 reported on 11/10, 42 reported on 11/11, 56 reported on 11/12, 42 reported on 11/13, 29 reported on 11/14, 49 reported on 11/15, and 56 reported on 11/16.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Muskingum County Early Head Start Program Delivers Meals to the Head Start Families

Kailan Martin

Community Pancake Day Being Held By South Zanesville FD and Working Wonder Women at Secrest Auditorium

Kailan Martin

Zanesville Middle School Students Use Their Voices To Discuss The Effects of Violence Through Literacy

Kailan Martin