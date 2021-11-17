Command Center reports 6 deaths and 296 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio—The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 66-year-old, a 42-year-old, a 53-year-old, a 49-year-old, and a

71-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; an 82-year-old who died with COVID-19

infection.





The Command Center also reported 296 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 22 reported on 11/10, 42 reported on 11/11, 56 reported on 11/12, 42 reported on 11/13, 29 reported on 11/14, 49 reported on 11/15, and 56 reported on 11/16.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.