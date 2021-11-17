Caldwell scores 14 to carry Army over Merrimack 74-51

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Caldwell had 14 points and seven rebounds as Army romped past Merrimack 74-51 on Wednesday night.

Charlie Peterson had 13 points for Army (3-1). Jared Cross added 11 points. Jalen Rucker had seven rebounds.

Mykel Derring had 11 points and five steals for the Warriors (2-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

