Updated on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Warm & Breezy. High 72°

TONIGHT: Rain Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly. Low 46°

THURSDAY: Rain Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

A very warm and breezy mid-week, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Wind Gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible, especially this afternoon into this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the majority of the day, with a spotty shower chance, mainly this afternoon into the evening.

More rain will be likely tonight, especially afternoon, with a cold front moving into the region from the north and west. It will remain very breezy during the overnight, as colder air moves in with the cold front. Gusts of 25 to 30 mph will be possible. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s early on Thursday.

Rain will continue to stick around through the morning on Thursday, as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s early in the day, with lower 40s moving in during the afternoon. It will be breezy once again, as gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but some sunshine will be possible by the mid to late afternoon.

As we wrap up the work week, temperatures will be much colder, as highs will only warm into the lower 40s on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for rain/snow across the region. More sunshine will be had as we begin the weekend, as highs climb into the upper 40s on Saturday.

Our next storm system moves in on Sunday, bringing more rain to the region, along with highs around 50. Colder air will interact with the system on Monday, producing rain/snow shower chances as we begin the new work week. Colder air will continue to filter in for the day on Tuesday, producing scattered snow shower chances across the region. Highs will only top off in the upper 30s by Tuesday!

Have a Great Wednesday!

