ZMCHD Medical Director Discusses the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Younger Children

M,USKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Pfizer COVID vaccine is now available for children and teens, which was recently approved by the FDA.

Children for ages 5 and up are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, says Doctor Jack Butterfield, the Medical Director for the Muskingum County Health Department.

The dose for children between five and 11 is ⅓ the dose for people 12 and up, but studies have shown that children from 5 to 11 get just as robust as an antibody response from a third the dose that people 12 and up get. So, it is very effective in that population,” Doctor Butterfield stated.

Some parents may feel that because their child doesn’t get sick often, they don’t need the vaccine, but due to the holidays, family gatherings can allow an asymptomatic child to spread the virus to others who are more susceptible, Doctor Butterfield explained.

“The key is to get it started now because you have to have two weeks of full vaccination to be fully protected. Pfizer you take one dose, three weeks later you get the second dose and in two weeks after that is when you’re fully protected to the maximum for that vaccine,” Doctor Butterfield said. “And so you have to come back five weeks before Christmas is when you need to start getting the vaccine, which means you need to do that now.”

Doctor Butterfield said side effects like pain, redness or swelling in the area where the shot was implemented and tiredness, headaches and fevers are all normal signs that the body is building protection.

Providers can rapidly provide care and call for emergency medical services if your child experiences an allergic reaction from the vaccine.