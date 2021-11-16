UNCG pays visit to Green Bay

UNC Greensboro (3-0) vs. Green Bay (0-2)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay goes up against UNC Greensboro in an early season matchup. UNC Greensboro won 55-48 at home against Coppin State on Monday, while Green Bay is coming off of a 72-34 road loss on Friday to Wisconsin.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: UNC Greensboro has been fueled by senior leadership while Green Bay has depended on freshmen this year. For the Spartans, seniors De’Monte Buckingham, Mohammed Abdulsalam and Kaleb Hunter have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Kamari McGee, Cade Meyer and Cem Kirciman have collectively scored 32 percent of Green Bay’s points this season.DOMINANT DE’MONTE: Buckingham has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has held opposing teams to 31.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

