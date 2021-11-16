South Zanesville Fire Department and Working Wonder Women Provide Update on Community Pancake Day

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Community Pancake Day is tomorrow at the Secrest Auditorium and South Zanesville Fire Department is providing residents with some updates.

The event was traditionally hosted by the Sertoma Club. However the organization disbanded and the Working Wonder Women and the South Zanesville Fire Department took over the reigns this year. The event provides an all you can eat breakfast buffet and a pick up option is now available.

“We will have carry out starting at 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will be able to come up third street, turn right onto Shinnick and there will be an EMA trailer or a communication trailer out front. You’ll be able to there. If you don’t have a ticket, you can purchase a ticket and if you do have a ticket there will be hot pancakes and sausage waiting on you,” said Russell Taylor, the Chief at South Zanesville FD.

Taylor said they implemented this idea for the people who are not able to stay and eat. He also expressed his gratitude to the community and the tremendous amount of support received to make Pancake Day happen.

“We just want to think the public for getting behind us. This is a big change from Sertoma to the different pancakes, same pancakes, but different organizations are taking it on, but we’re going to keep the same traditions that’s been going on for over 70 years, nothing will change,” Taylor stated. “You’ll still get great pancakes and sausage, and a great place for you to bring your family, your friends and just catch up on old times since we’ve been down with this pandemic. It’s time for people to get out and enjoy life again.”

Even though the event is tomorrow, it is not to late to volunteer. If interested, please reach out to any of the Working Wonder Women or Chief Russell.