Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Announces, Jeeters, As Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center dog of the week is Jeeters!

Jeeters is a lab mixed and one of the volunteers favorites, says Doug McQuaid, volunteer at Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center. Jeeters came into the adoption center last month already neutered and ready for adoption.

“Has a clean kennel everyday. Seems to be defiantly house broke. Very easy to walk on a leash and loves to ride in the car. Actually, when he gets in the car, he goes right in and sits in the seat, puts his head on your lap…I feel like he would do great with a family of any magnitude.”

McQuaid added that the biggest thing for Jeeters is his comfort zone. He is the type of dog that will lay beside your chair or couch, has a great personality, very loving and will do great around kids.

The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is also looking for donations that will go towards the dogs at the center.

“We’re looking for donations, dog toys, treats, blankets and then also please remember with the weather awareness how important it is to keep the water changed. We haven’t become into the drastic freeze, but we’re soon to get to the point where the temperatures at night are not going to be much better than during the day and the changing of the water is just as important now as it was in the summer.”

McQuaid added if any resident is looking for their dog to please give a call or stop by the K-9 Adoption Center. They would love to reunite anyone with their dog.