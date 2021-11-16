Kuhse leads Saint Mary’s (Calif.) over S. Utah 70-51

Sports
Associated Press51

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse posted 17 points as Saint Mary’s topped Southern Utah 70-51 on Monday night.

Logan Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary’s (3-0). Dan Fotu added 12 points and seven rebounds. Alex Ducas had 12 points.

John Knight III had 11 points for the Thunderbirds (1-2). Tevian Jones added 10 points. Maizen Fausett had 14 rebounds.

Dre Marin, who led the Thunderbirds in scoring entering the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to only 8 points (3 of 14).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

McCollum scores 29 as Trail Blazers beat Raptors 118-113

Associated Press

Rams have ‘humbling’ night vs. 49ers after going ‘all-in’

Associated Press

Robinson scores 27 to carry Fresno State over Idaho 69-62

Associated Press