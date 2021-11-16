Kansas City goes up against Kansas Christian

Kansas Christian vs. Kansas City (1-2)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos are set to battle the Falcons of Kansas Christian. Kansas City is coming off an 80-66 win at Missouri in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has maintained a per-game average of 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Roos, while Evan Gilyard II has recorded 15.3 points per game.FEATHERY NESBITT JR.: Through three games, Kansas City’s Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 61.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST SEASON: These programs faced each other twice during the 2020-21 season, with Kansas City sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Roos put up 57.6 points per contest across those five games.

