Gas Leak Closes US 40 at Airport Exit

A gas leak in the area could cause some delays in traffic for those traveling US Route 40.

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency said that the road is closed at the Airport Road intersection. Authorities report you can’t turn on Sonora, but can travel East/West on US 40. A gas line was struck in that area.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 70 ramps are closed, except the westbound on ramp. Businesses in the area are also being temporarily closed while they shut off the line and repairs are made. No residents are being evacuated.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.