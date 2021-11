COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities in Coshocton County have charged a Fresno man with sexual battery.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wes Dennison on Monday following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit involving a minor.

Assisting with this investigation was the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office.

More charges are anticipated after the review from the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office.