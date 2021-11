This weekend Genesis Healthcare will hold a Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11.

It will take place Saturday, November 20 from 8am until 2pm at the Genesis Primary Care Office at 1210 Ashland Avenue.

The clinic is only administering the vaccine for that age group. Parents or legal guardians should accompany children to the clinic. To make an appointment call (740) 454-0370.