City of Zanesville Receives Permit to Kill Vultures That Are Causing Nuisance in the City

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Multiple areas in the city have been infested and harassed by vultures and buzzards.

Due to the mass amount of vultures, the city Zanesville has received a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that gives permission to kill up to 10 vultures.

Mayor Don Mason explained how the process of killing vultures and hanging them will encourage the others to flee the areas.

“I want the public to know that part of the permit condition allows us to hang vultures in effigy. Apparently, vultures are smart enough to see one of their own, which has been killed and that encourages them or incentivises them to leave the area.”

The city of Zanesville will be working with a professional who has been trained to kill vultures. The permit states only the use of a shotgun or rifle method and the permit can only be used for the old McKinley School area first.

One resident estimated over 120 vultures and buzzards in the old McKinley School neighborhood. The main focus is to protect residents and their animals in these areas from being attacked, says Mayor Mason.

“This isn’t just a nuisance again of this designated area because as indicated, they will kill small cats and dogs and things of that nature and other pets so that’s one of the reasons we’re looking to eradicate them.”

If the vultures do not flee after this method, the city of Zanesville will request permission to conduct the same procedure in other areas like the Zanesville Art Museum, the Linden area and more.