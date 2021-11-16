Updated on Monday, 15 November 2021 at 5:33 PM EST

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers, and possibly a rain shower, likely during the evening, and then gradually tapering off during the overnight. Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 31°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the evening, becoming southeast around 5 mph during the overnight. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

TUESDAY: Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 41° during the late evening, rising to 47° towards sunrise. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the evening, and then widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the evening, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the evening, and then isolated rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 59° during the early morning, dropping to 43° by the late afternoon. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over southern Louisiana with a maximum central pressure of 1025 mb. Extending northwards into our region is a surface ridge of high pressure which reaches all the way into Wisconsin. However, a frontal boundary is positioned across the central and Upper Plains and into the Canadian Prairies where an area of low pressure – L4 – is beginning to develop. Meanwhile, a disturbance is working it’s way out of Indiana and into western Ohio this evening.

As we head into the evening hours, the disturbance will likely spread out across our region, and in doing so it will bring scattered snow showers into our region. Most of this snow appears likely to be fairly light, though some moderate bursts will be possible at times. A brief rain shower may also manage to get into the mix, especially south of I-70. Nonetheless, I am not expecting much in the way of snowfall accumulations; less than an inch in most places and mainly confined to the grassy surfaces. Otherwise; cloudy skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight as the disturbance begins to dissipate. Overnight lows will likely be down around 29° – 33° in our region.

The frontal boundary over the Plains will begin to advance across the Ohio River Valley on Tuesday, and towards Cincinnati, OH by the late afternoon hours. While decreasing clouds will be the theme during the early morning hours (as well as some areas of fog possible), some clouds will likely still remain throughout the day. Otherwise; southeast winds at 5-15 mph will be around during the afternoon hours and this may try to get our temperatures up to around 47° – 51° for an afternoon high.

The warm front will likely lift over our region on Tuesday Night, and this will allow for temperatures to likely reach down to around 39° – 43° during the late evening, and then rise upwards to around 45° – 49° by sunrise. The winds will also shift their direction and become a bit more southwesterly during the overnight hours at around 5-15 mph. A stray rain shower or two will be possible in our region as the warm front lifts over our region. Otherwise; partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme.

The area of low pressure – L4 – will continue to move through the Canadian Prairies and into Manitoba during the day Wednesday. In doing so, it will begin to push it’s cold front towards our region. Thus, a stray rain shower will be possible during the day on Wednesday. However, most of the precipitation activity will likely be focused across the Upper Midwest where the frontal boundary will likely be during that time. Though partly cloudy skies will be the theme during the day, cirrus clouds may try to create a bit of an overcast by the late afternoon hours. Otherwise; breezy conditions will be likely as southwest winds may gust upwards of 30 mph during the afternoon. This will likely work to get our high temperature up to around 65° – 69°.

The cold front will begin to move into Ohio during the overnight hours, and with it will come widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the overnight hours and into the morning on Thursday. The cold front passage will likely be sometime around sunrise. Overnight lows on Wednesday Night will likely not go much lower than 53° – 57° as breezy conditions will continue, and the high temperature for Thursday of 57° – 61° will likely occur during the early morning hours. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with little rebounding likely as the winds will remain fairly breezy with gusts upwards of 30 mph from the northwest. In fact, by the late afternoon hours, I am expecting that temperatures will likely be down to around 41° – 45°, if not even lower.

A rain/snow shower or two may try to meander into our region during the overnight hours on Thursday Night and into the first half of Friday. However, a quick moving area of high pressure will likely arrive into our region by Friday, and given it’s location it will likely quiet things down very quickly by the late afternoon or early evening hours on Friday. This area of high pressure will work to keep things quiet for most of the daytime on Saturday, however another low pressure – L5 – will try to drag a cold front into our region by the end of the weekend and starting off next work week, and then another possible system – L6 – may try to move into our region the following day.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

