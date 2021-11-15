Zanesville Trooper of the Year selected

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected Wesley Archer as the 2021 Trooper of the Year.

Archer joined the Patrol in 1994 and has served at the Zanesville post for 27 years. Trooper Archer was selected for the award in recognition of his outstanding service to the citizens of Muskingum County in 2021. Fellow troopers and supervisors chose Trooper Archer based on his leadership abilities, professionalism, and enthusiastic work ethic.

Trooper Archer is a lifetime resident of Muskingum County, graduating from Philo High School in 1989. He also attended Ohio University Zanesville before joining the State Highway Patrol. This is not the first time Trooper Archer has excelled in his profession, in 2010, he was also named Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Archer attributes his dedication and passion for law enforcement to his father, retired Staff Lieutenant Verlin Archer, whom retired in 1990.