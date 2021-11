Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Tuesday, Nov. 16 Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 4 Michigan vs. Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

No. 5 Villanova vs. Howard, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Purdue vs. Wright St., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Memphis vs. Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU, at Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 9 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s, at Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky., 7 p.m.

No. 14 Alabama vs. South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Houston vs. Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 18 North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

No. 25 Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 3 Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Indiana vs. Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Stanford vs. Portland, 10 p.m.

No. 10 Louisville vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Michigan vs. Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia vs. St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.