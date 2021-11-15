Traffic Changes for I-70 Project

Muskingum County’s infrastructure project will bring changes on Interstate 70 this week as the eastbound Maple Avenue ramp is scheduled to close.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the Underwood Street ramp to I-70 east is expected to reopen Tuesday. Once it reopens the Maple Avenue ramp to I-70 east will close the same day.

The Maple Avenue ramp will remain closed for four years while I-70 lanes are shifted and there’s not adequate space to safely merge.

On Wednesday, the phase one traffic switch will occur on I-70 west so motorists should expect delays.

The closure of the Maple Avenue and the 6th Street ramps is due to the extensive work being done on the bridge over the Muskingum River.

During phase one, two lanes of I-70 will be maintained in each direction on the out portion of I-70.