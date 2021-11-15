The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (55) 2-0 1517 1 2. UCLA (6) 2-0 1450 2 3. Kansas 2-0 1400 3 4. Michigan 2-0 1252 6 5. Villanova 1-1 1232 4 6. Purdue 2-0 1223 7 7. Duke 3-0 1143 9 8. Texas 1-1 1058 5 9. Baylor 1-0 1010 8 10. Illinois 2-0 920 11 11. Memphis 2-0 886 12 12. Oregon 2-0 802 13 13. Kentucky 1-1 773 10 14. Alabama 2-0 743 14 15. Houston 2-0 655 15 16. Arkansas 2-0 646 16 17. Tennessee 2-0 575 18 18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19 19. Ohio St. 2-0 438 17 20. Maryland 3-0 306 21 21. Auburn 2-0 286 22 22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 280 23 23. UConn 2-0 236 24 24. Florida 2-0 141 – 25. Southern Cal 2-0 63 –

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.