The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press40

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (55) 2-0 1517 1
2. UCLA (6) 2-0 1450 2
3. Kansas 2-0 1400 3
4. Michigan 2-0 1252 6
5. Villanova 1-1 1232 4
6. Purdue 2-0 1223 7
7. Duke 3-0 1143 9
8. Texas 1-1 1058 5
9. Baylor 1-0 1010 8
10. Illinois 2-0 920 11
11. Memphis 2-0 886 12
12. Oregon 2-0 802 13
13. Kentucky 1-1 773 10
14. Alabama 2-0 743 14
15. Houston 2-0 655 15
16. Arkansas 2-0 646 16
17. Tennessee 2-0 575 18
18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19
19. Ohio St. 2-0 438 17
20. Maryland 3-0 306 21
21. Auburn 2-0 286 22
22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 280 23
23. UConn 2-0 236 24
24. Florida 2-0 141
25. Southern Cal 2-0 63

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

