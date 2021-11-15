The Muskingum County EMA Offers Tips During Winter Safety Awareness Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Ohio received some snow this week and with the winter approaching, it’s time to start preparing for the cold season.

It’s Winter Safety Awareness Week and The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency is urging the community to practice fire safety and prevention and prepare your homes and vehicles for the upcoming cold weather.

“We need to be more concerned with if you lose power things like that or something that happens with the gas that you lose your heat, if you have gas heat, that you have things at home that you can stay in your home and be comfortable with extra blankets, extra clothes, make sure you have plenty of non-perishable foods in the house, enough for two or three days. Maybe longer depending on if it’s a winter storm where the power is out,” Jadwin stated.

A good amount of water, about a gallon for each person, and food for not only themselves and others in the home, but for their pets as well, says Jadwin.

The Muskingum County EMA is encouraging residents to keep attentive to the food when cooking during this holiday season.

“Make sure you keep towels and pot holders off the top of the stove so that you don’t cause a fire. The fire department will preach about the safety of deep frying your turkeys,” Jadwin said. “The water that’s on them will cause the grease to boil over when it’s at cooking temperature and as you put the turkey down in so, there for that splashes over and then you get a big fire.”

Jadwin also mentioned that older citizens or anyone who takes medication should always have a good supply around this time if needed during a snowstorm.

Additionally, make sure to remove low-hanging branches as the strong winds and snow can cause damage to your home, as well as checking your vehicle tires, fireplaces and cleaning your gutters.