A former Muskingum County Most Wanted suspect has changed his plea to guilty.

Nathaniel Shumate plea guilty to one count each of theft, possession of drugs methamphetamine, possession of drugs fentanyl related compound and possession of drugs heroin.

Shumate had plead not guilty to charges in September.

Judge Kelly Cottrill ordered a presentence investigation. Shumate’s bond was modified by the court to $15,000.