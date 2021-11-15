Sabres visit the Penguins after Skinner’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (6-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-5-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -253, Sabres +203; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Buffalo after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Penguins are 4-4-1 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

The Sabres are 2-3-2 in conference play. Buffalo has scored 42 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Victor Olofsson leads the team with five.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Letang leads the Penguins with eight assists and has 9 points this season. Evan Rodrigues has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with 10 points, scoring four goals and adding six assists. Skinner has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.