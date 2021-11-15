Philadelphia faces Utah, looks to end 4-game slide

Philadelphia 76ers (8-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Utah.

The Jazz have gone 4-2 at home. Utah is seventh in the league averaging 110.2 points and is shooting 45.4% from the field.

The 76ers are 4-2 on the road. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 13.9 fast break points per game. Tobias Harris leads the 76ers averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

76ers: Danny Green: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.