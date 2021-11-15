Pacific goes up against Cal State-Stanislaus

Cal State-Stanislaus vs. Pacific (1-2)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers will be taking on the Warriors of Division II Cal State-Stanislaus. Pacific lost 73-61 on the road to Hawaii in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jeremiah Bailey has averaged 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals this year for Pacific. Complementing Bailey is Alphonso Anderson, who is averaging 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.BAILEY BEYOND THE ARC: Through three games, Pacific’s Jeremiah Bailey has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific went 2-1 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Tigers put up 66 points per contest across those three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com