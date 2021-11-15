MCLS Is Now Lending Telescopes to Library Members

The Muskingum County Library System is lending out telescopes to the community members.

MCLS mission is to open doors and encourage exploration discovery, according to Heather Phillips, the Adult Services Librarian.

“We saw that other libraries, even in the state of Ohio, have them available and we decided that they’d be a really unique and fun thing to add to our collection. Actually, Zanesville has a astronomy club that’s very active. So we thought that it would be a great idea,” Phillips said.

There are about two astronomy clubs that are provided in Zanesville, which MCLS would be happy to assist members with signing up for. MCLS also has manual books and programs so that members can have more information on how to use the telescope.

“We want to remove the barrier to access because they can be quite expensive for families or people who want to get into astronomy. So, this way they can take it home and see if they really really like it before they make that purchase for themselves,” Phillips stated.

There’s a smaller tabletop telescope, the Orion StarBlast 4.6 Astro Reflector, that is grab and go that doesn’t require a lot of training to use, says Phillips. She said there’s also a standing telescope, the Orion StarBlast II 4.5 EQ Reflector, that’s on a tripod that needs to be put together, but still beginner friendly and gives amazing views.

Members can borrow the telescope for up to 2 weeks and their library card has to be in good standing. Members also have to be 18 or older or have a parent/guardian signature to check out the telescope. For more information on how to check out one of the telescopes, please visit the website at muskingumlibrary.org.