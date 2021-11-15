Updated on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Spotty Flurry/Mix. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High 42°

TONIGHT: Light Snow Shower/Mix. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 31°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

Spotty flurry chances and or a spotty rain/snow mix will be possible across SE Ohio today, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs around 40 this afternoon. It will be breezy at times, this will make it feel more like the lower 30s with the Wind Chill Factor during the afternoon.

Light snow showers and or a light rain/snow mix will be possible this evening into the first half of the overnight. Under a half inch of accumulation expected across the region. Skies will once again remain mostly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the lower 30s.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, skies will become mostly sunny during the morning and we will see more sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will top off in the upper 40s to around 50.

More warmth will be had for the middle of the week, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s! Rain chances will begin to return late Wednesday evening. Rain chances will continue into the day on Thursday, but the warmth will not. Highs will fall into the lower 50s on Thursday.

We will see cooler air return as we wrap up the work week, as highs only warm into the lower 40s on Friday. Highs will be around 50 this weekend. We will see some dry and brighter skies on Saturday, but rain chances look to return on Sunday once again.

Have a Great Monday!

