UC Riverside defeats NAIA La Sierra University 72-54

Sports
Associated Press39

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Wil Tattersall posted 18 points as UC Riverside defeated the NAIA’s La Sierra University 72-54 on Sunday.

Dragan Elkaz had 15 points for UC Riverside (2-1). Flynn Cameron added 11 points and six rebounds. JP Moorman II had eight rebounds.

DJ Everage had 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Uriel Lejtman added 12 points and seven rebounds. Deandro Worrell had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

