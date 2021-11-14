Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra Honors Veterans with Concert

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra honored the veterans and those who lost their lives on 9/11 today through music.

This is the orchestra’s 47th season. Last year the orchestra wasn’t able to have a season due to COVID so this year they are happy to be back using the music in an honorable manner.

“This particular concert is a concert that we initially had planned for the 20th anniversary remembrance concert of 9/11 so then when we moved that we put it here in November and now it’s an honor of our Veterans because we just had Veterans Day,” Laura Schumann, conductor for the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra stated.

The orchestra performed music that represented heroes like Superman, Magnificent Seven, Chariots of Fire, and more says Schumann.

“The symphony is really fortunate to be in partnership with Muskingum University. It’s important to have any kind of music. Music feeds your soul and we perform it and people that are able to come and hear it and be a part of it in every single way. I mean it’s just not everyday you can come to a place like Secrest Auditorium or Brown Chapel on our campus and see 50 to 60 people just right there performing music for you,” Schumann said.

Schumann added that music is an important aspect of the community and can’t wait to provide the community with more upcoming concerts this season.