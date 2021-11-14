SITES ANNOUNCED FOR WEEK 14

Local Sports
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced this sites for this week’s regional football finals.

In Division III Granville will face Western Brown for a chance to enter the State Semi-Finals.

They’ll play at Viking Stadium in Ashville on Friday at 7pm.

Granville advanced to the regional finals after a Friday night win over London 15-14.

Also on Friday fans of football can take in a game at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium. Bloom Carroll will take on St. Clairsville. Bloom Carroll defeated Heath 35-6 Friday, while St. Clairsville defeated Meadowbrook 35-0.

On Saturday Newark Catholic will kick off with Shadyside at 7pm from Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium in New Philadelphia. The Green Wave defeated East Knox 35-7 to advance to the regional finals. Shadyside beat River 43-28.

