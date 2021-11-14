SITES ANNOUNCED FOR WEEK 14

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced this sites for this week’s regional football finals.

In Division III Granville will face Western Brown for a chance to enter the State Semi-Finals.

They’ll play at Viking Stadium in Ashville on Friday at 7pm.

Granville advanced to the regional finals after a Friday night win over London 15-14.

Also on Friday fans of football can take in a game at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium. Bloom Carroll will take on St. Clairsville. Bloom Carroll defeated Heath 35-6 Friday, while St. Clairsville defeated Meadowbrook 35-0.

On Saturday Newark Catholic will kick off with Shadyside at 7pm from Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium in New Philadelphia. The Green Wave defeated East Knox 35-7 to advance to the regional finals. Shadyside beat River 43-28.