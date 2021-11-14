San Jose St. squares up against Stanford

San Jose State (1-0) vs. Stanford (1-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State pays visit to Stanford in an early season matchup. San Jose State snuck past Cal State Fullerton by two points at home on Thursday. Stanford lost 88-72 at Santa Clara on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram, Maxime Raynaud and Isa Silva have collectively scored 52 percent of all Cardinal points this season.SHON CAN SHOOT: Shon Robinson has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford held its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.8 points per game last year. The Cardinal offense scored 71.8 points per contest on their way to a 4-2 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. San Jose State went 0-2 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com